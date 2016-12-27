Erweiterte Funktionen


Hackers Post Fake Death News Of Pop Star Britney Spears On Twitter




27.12.16 15:30
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sony Music's Twitter account was hacked over the weekend, and hackers posted fake news about death of pop star Britney Spears.


The first message posted on the Twitter account for Sony Music Global said Spears is "dead by accident." It was followed by a tearful emoji and the hashtag #RIPBritney. Shortly after, the singer's rep Adam Leber denied the hoax news, adding that Britney is "fine and well".


After the hoax news was spread, Sony Music Entertainment admitted that its Twitter account was compromised, and rectified later. Sony Music apologized to Britney Spears and her fans "for any confusion."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



