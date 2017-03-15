H & M Q1 Sales Incl. VAT Up 7%; Feb. Sales Up 3%
STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Hennes & Mauritz AB (HNNMY.PK, HMRZF.PK, HEN.L) reported that, in the first quarter of 2017, the group's sales including VAT amounted to 54.37 billion Swedish kronor, an increase of 7 percent.
Sales excluding VAT amounted to 46.99 billion Swedish kronor, an increase of 8 percent. In local currencies, sales including VAT increased by 4 percent.
For February 2017, H & M group's sales including VAT increased by 3 percent in local currencies adjusted for negative calendar effects in the month of February 2017 compared to the same month last year. The negative calendar effect amounted to approximately 4 percentage points since February 2017 had one day less than February 2016, which was a leap year.
