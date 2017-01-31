H&M Group Q4 Profit Rises; Sales Excl. VAT Up 8%

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Goldman Sachs":

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - The H&M group (HNNMY.PK, HMRZF.PK, HEN.L) reported that its fourth-quarter profit after tax increased year-over-year to 5.91 billion Swedish kronor from 5.53 billion kronor, corresponding to 3.57 krona per share compared to 3.34 krona, last year.

The H&M group's sales including VAT increased by 7 percent in local currencies during the fourth quarter.



Converted into SEK, sales including VAT increased by 8 percent to 61.10 billion Swedish kronor from 56.48 billion kronor. Sales excluding VAT amounted to 52.72 billion kronor compared to 48.69 billion kronor, previous year. The company noted that the difference between the sales increase in SEK and in local currencies is due to how the Swedish krona has developed against the overall basket of currencies in the group compared to the same period last year.

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of 9.75 krona per share for the 2015/2016 financial year. The Board proposed that the dividend is to be paid in two instalments during the year - in May and in November.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM