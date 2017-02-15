H&M Group Jan. Sales Incl. VAT Up 8% In Local Currencies

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Hennes & Mauritz":

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - The H&M group (HNNMY.PK, HMRZF.PK, HEN.L) reported that its sales including VAT increased by 8 percent in local currencies in January 2017 compared to the same month last year.



Sales in January were negatively affected by approximately 2 percentage points.

The company's total number of stores amounted to 4,380 on 31 January 2017 compared to 3,958 on 31 January 2016.

