H&M Group Jan. Sales Incl. VAT Up 8% In Local Currencies
15.02.17 08:55
dpa-AFX
STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - The H&M group (HNNMY.PK, HMRZF.PK, HEN.L) reported that its sales including VAT increased by 8 percent in local currencies in January 2017 compared to the same month last year.
Sales in January were negatively affected by approximately 2 percentage points.
The company's total number of stores amounted to 4,380 on 31 January 2017 compared to 3,958 on 31 January 2016.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
