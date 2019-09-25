Erweiterte Funktionen



Bejing Enterprises Water Group - HUN2: HEUTE NICHT EX-DIVIDENDE / NOT EX DIVIDEND TODAY




25.09.19 07:26
Xetra Newsboard

Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt. The following instrument is not traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name BMG0957L1090 HUN2 BEIJING ENTER.WTR GR.CONS

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,4935 € 0,4935 € -   € 0,00% 25.09./09:07
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
BMG0957L1090 A0Q10L 0,58 € 0,42 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,4935 € 0,00%  24.09.19
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,556 $ +1,09%  20.09.19
Stuttgart 0,4623 € -5,32%  09:12
Frankfurt 0,462 € -5,71%  09:07
  = Realtime
