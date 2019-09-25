Erweiterte Funktionen
Bejing Enterprises Water Group - HUN2: HEUTE NICHT EX-DIVIDENDE / NOT EX DIVIDEND TODAY
25.09.19 07:26
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt. The following instrument is not traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name BMG0957L1090 HUN2 BEIJING ENTER.WTR GR.CONS
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,4935 €
|0,4935 €
|- €
|0,00%
|25.09./09:07
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG0957L1090
|A0Q10L
|0,58 €
|0,42 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,4935 €
|0,00%
|24.09.19
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,556 $
|+1,09%
|20.09.19
|Stuttgart
|0,4623 €
|-5,32%
|09:12
|Frankfurt
|0,462 €
|-5,71%
|09:07
= Realtime
