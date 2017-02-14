Erweiterte Funktionen
HTC Corp. Q4 Loss Narrows, Revenues Down
TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC Corp.
(HTCCY.OB, HTCKF.OB, HTCXF.OB) Tuesday reported that its fourth-quarter net loss was slightly reduced to NT$3.1 billion or NT$3.77 per share, from last year's loss of NT$3.4 billion or NT$4.10 per share.
Operating loss was NT$3.6 billion, compared to a year-ago loss of NT$4.1 billion.
During the quarter, gross margin fell to 10.5 percent from 13.9 percent. Operating margin was a negative 16.0 percent, compared to last year's negative of 16.1 percent.
Revenues slid to NT$22.2 billion from NT$25.7 billion a year ago.
