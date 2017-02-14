Erweiterte Funktionen


HTC Corp. Q4 Loss Narrows, Revenues Down




14.02.17 11:44
dpa-AFX


TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC Corp.

(HTCCY.OB, HTCKF.OB, HTCXF.OB) Tuesday reported that its fourth-quarter net loss was slightly reduced to NT$3.1 billion or NT$3.77 per share, from last year's loss of NT$3.4 billion or NT$4.10 per share.


Operating loss was NT$3.6 billion, compared to a year-ago loss of NT$4.1 billion.


During the quarter, gross margin fell to 10.5 percent from 13.9 percent. Operating margin was a negative 16.0 percent, compared to last year's negative of 16.1 percent.


Revenues slid to NT$22.2 billion from NT$25.7 billion a year ago.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Zink-Aktie - Mögliche Weltklasse-Zink-Lagerstätte im Herzen Europas!
Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Die günstigste Zink-Aktie - Mögliche Weltklasse-Zink-Lagerstätte im Herzen Europas! Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals!

Altair Resources Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
12:20 , dpa-AFX
Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. Reveals 37% D [...]
12:11 , dpa-AFX
Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited : Form 8.5 [...]
12:09 , dpa-AFX
Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited : Form 8.5 [...]
12:09 , dpa-AFX
HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Deutsc [...]
12:08 , dpa-AFX
Rolls Royce Posts Hefty Loss; Stock Dips
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...