HSN Inc. Reports 29% Decline In Q4 Bottom Line




22.02.17 14:18
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HSN Inc. (HSNIV) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.


The company said its bottom line declined to $43.3 million, or $0.82 per share. This was lower than $60.9 million, or $1.15 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 2.7% to $1.07 billion. This was down from $1.10 billion last year.


HSN Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $43.3 Mln. vs. $60.9 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -28.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.82 vs. $1.15 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -28.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q4): $1.07 Bln vs. $1.10 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -2.7%


