HSBC Stock Dips On Wider Q4 Loss; Plans $1 Bln Share Buyback

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBC, HSBA.



L) declined around 4 percent in Hong Kong trading after the Asia-focused lender reported wider net loss in its fourth quarter amid weak net interest income. Further, the company maintained its dividend, and said its Board plans a further $1.0 billion share buy-back, which is expected to complete in the first half of 2017.

The company also said it now expects to deliver annualised cost savings of around $6 billion by the end of 2017, and will invest an equivalent total of around $6 billion over the same time-frame in order to achieve this. These savings should more than compensate for additional investment in regulatory programmes and compliance.

Looking ahead, Douglas Flint, Group Chairman, said, "We enter 2017 with the restructuring of the Group essentially completed, and with a strong capital position and a conservative balance sheet. We are gaining market share in areas of importance to HSBC as others scale back and our offerings become more competitive."

For the fourth quarter, the loss attributable to the ordinary shareholders of the parent company was $4.44 billion, wider than last year's loss of $1.47 billion. Loss before tax widened to $3.45 billion from $858 million a year ago.

In the quarter, net interest income fell to $6.87 billion from last year's $8.06 billion. Net fee income dropped to $2.93 billion from prior year's $3.47 billion. However, net trading income went up to $1.90 billion from prior year's $1.41 billion.

Retail Banking and Wealth Management's net interest income dropped from last year to $3.25 billion. Commercial Banking and Global Banking and Markets segments also posted weak net interest income in the quarter.

In fiscal 2016, profit before tax declined some 62 percent to $7.11 billion, principally reflecting the impact of significant items. Adjusted profit before tax was $19.30 billion. Reported revenue for the year was $47.97 billion, 20% lower primarily driven by unfavourable movements in significant items and currency translation. Adjusted revenue was $50.15 billion, compared to prior year's $51.42 billion. Net interest income also declined to $29.81 billion from $32.53 billion last year.

The company maintained its dividend at $0.51 per ordinary share. Further, the company projects that the first interim dividend in respect of 2017 will be $0.10 per ordinary share.

HSBC shares were trading at HK$66.10, down 4.20%.

