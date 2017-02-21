HSBC: Hang Seng Bank FY16 Attributable Profit Plunges; Lifts Dividend
21.02.17 06:05
dpa-AFX
LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBC, HSBA.
L) reported late Monday that Hang Seng Bank Limited's fiscal 2016 attributable profit declined 41% to HK$16.21 billion from last year's HK$27.49 billion. Earnings per share went down 42% to HK$8.30.
Excluding the gain on partial disposal of Industrial Bank in 2015, attributable profit was down 4%.
Profit before tax was down 37% to HK$19.09 billion. Operating profit was down 2% to HK$19.03 lion.
Operating profit excluding loan impairment charges and other credit risk provisions fell 1% to HK$20.35 billion from HK$20.55 billion in 2015.
Further, the company announced fourth interim dividend of HK$2.80 per share. Total dividends for 2016 would be HK$6.10 per share, compared to HK$5.70 per share in 2015.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|8,342 €
|8,201 €
|0,141 €
|+1,72%
|20.02./20:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0005405286
|923893
|8,36 €
|5,16 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|8,385 €
|+1,34%
|20.02.17
|Frankfurt
|8,387 €
|+2,41%
|20.02.17
|Hamburg
|8,346 €
|+1,89%
|20.02.17
|Xetra
|8,342 €
|+1,72%
|20.02.17
|München
|8,326 €
|+1,69%
|20.02.17
|Hannover
|8,319 €
|+1,56%
|20.02.17
|Berlin
|8,33 €
|+1,34%
|20.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|8,326 €
|+1,29%
|20.02.17
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|8,65 $
|+0,58%
|17.02.17
|Stuttgart
|8,333 €
|0,00%
|20.02.17
