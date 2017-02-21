HSBC FY16 Profit Declines
21.02.17 06:22
dpa-AFX
LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Asia-focused lender HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBC, HSBA.
L) reported late Monday that its fiscal 2016 profit attributable to ordinary shareholders of the parent company plunged to $1.30 billion from last year's $12.57 billion. Earnings per ordinary share declined to $0.07 from $0.64 a year ago.
Profit before tax declined some 62 percent to $7.11 billion from $18.87 billion in 2015. This decline principally reflected the impact of significant items.
On the adjusted basis, profit before tax was $19.30 billion, broadly in line with the $19.53 billion achieved in the prior year.
Reported revenue for the year fell to $47.97 billion from $59.80 billion last year. Adjusted revenue was $50.15 billion, compared to prior year's $51.42 billion.
Net interest income also declined to $29.81 billion from $32.53 billion last year.
Further, the company projects that the first interim dividend in respect of 2017 will be $0.10 per ordinary share.
Looking ahead, Douglas Flint, Group Chairman, said, "We enter 2017 with the restructuring of the Group essentially completed, and with a strong capital position and a conservative balance sheet. We are gaining market share in areas of importance to HSBC as others scale back and our offerings become more competitive."
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|8,342 €
|8,201 €
|0,141 €
|+1,72%
|20.02./20:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0005405286
|923893
|8,36 €
|5,16 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|8,385 €
|+1,34%
|20.02.17
|Frankfurt
|8,387 €
|+2,41%
|20.02.17
|Hamburg
|8,346 €
|+1,89%
|20.02.17
|Xetra
|8,342 €
|+1,72%
|20.02.17
|München
|8,326 €
|+1,69%
|20.02.17
|Hannover
|8,319 €
|+1,56%
|20.02.17
|Berlin
|8,33 €
|+1,34%
|20.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|8,326 €
|+1,29%
|20.02.17
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|8,65 $
|+0,58%
|17.02.17
|Stuttgart
|8,333 €
|0,00%
|20.02.17
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|99
|Chartchancen - HSBC
|26.01.17
|71
|British Banking Deathmatch
|22.07.16
|HSBC Holdings:Money laundering.
|27.08.12
|76
|Chart Eck
|30.06.09
|1
|HSBC entdeckt den russischen .
|19.09.03