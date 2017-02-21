Erweiterte Funktionen

HSBC FY16 Profit Declines




21.02.17 06:22
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Asia-focused lender HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBC, HSBA.

L) reported late Monday that its fiscal 2016 profit attributable to ordinary shareholders of the parent company plunged to $1.30 billion from last year's $12.57 billion. Earnings per ordinary share declined to $0.07 from $0.64 a year ago.


Profit before tax declined some 62 percent to $7.11 billion from $18.87 billion in 2015. This decline principally reflected the impact of significant items.


On the adjusted basis, profit before tax was $19.30 billion, broadly in line with the $19.53 billion achieved in the prior year.


Reported revenue for the year fell to $47.97 billion from $59.80 billion last year. Adjusted revenue was $50.15 billion, compared to prior year's $51.42 billion.


Net interest income also declined to $29.81 billion from $32.53 billion last year.


Further, the company projects that the first interim dividend in respect of 2017 will be $0.10 per ordinary share.


Looking ahead, Douglas Flint, Group Chairman, said, "We enter 2017 with the restructuring of the Group essentially completed, and with a strong capital position and a conservative balance sheet. We are gaining market share in areas of importance to HSBC as others scale back and our offerings become more competitive."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



