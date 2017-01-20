Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "HSBC Holdings":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


HSBC Cutting 100 Senior Investment Bankers




20.01.17 22:48
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HSBC is reportedly laying off about 100 of its senior investment bankers worldwide, as the banking giant strives to curb operating costs.


According to reports, the London-headquartered bank will eliminate managing director and director level employees at the Global Banking and Markets division, as it continues to struggle mainly due to the after-effects of Brexit and weak economy across Asia where the bank mainly focuses.


Last year in June, several top bankers left the bank's global banking division after a reshuffle by new head Matthew Westerman.


"We review on an annual basis performances across Global Banking & Markets and make appropriate changes to strengthen and grow the business," a spokesman for the bank said in an emailed statement, according to Reuters.


Earlier reports had suggested hat Goldman Sachs and UBS are also looking to cut staff.


Few days ago, reports warned that HSBC and UBS could each move about 1,000 jobs out of London. HSBC Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver is reportedly planning to relocate staff to Paris.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Scorpio Gold Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
7,81 € 7,86 € -0,05 € -0,64% 20.01./20:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0005405286 923893 8,05 € 5,16 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		7,785 € -0,15%  20.01.17
Hamburg 7,793 € +0,12%  20.01.17
Nasdaq OTC Other 8,14 $ +0,12%  20.01.17
München 7,80 € +0,03%  20.01.17
Stuttgart 7,778 € 0,00%  20.01.17
Frankfurt 7,828 € -0,09%  20.01.17
Düsseldorf 7,804 € -0,24%  20.01.17
Hannover 7,761 € -0,47%  20.01.17
Berlin 7,761 € -0,56%  20.01.17
Xetra 7,81 € -0,64%  20.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!

Scorpio Gold Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
98 Chartchancen - HSBC 17.12.16
71 British Banking Deathmatch 22.07.16
  HSBC Holdings:Money laundering. 27.08.12
76 Chart Eck 30.06.09
1 HSBC entdeckt den russischen . 19.09.03
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...