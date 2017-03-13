HSBC Appoints AIA Group Executive Mark Tucker As Chairman

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "AIA Group":

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBA.



L, HSBC) said it appointed Mark Tucker to succeed Douglas Flint as chairman.

Tucker, 59, chief executive officer of AIA Group Ltd. and former head of Prudential Plc, will take the post October 1, the bank said in a statement.

Tucker's major task will be to find a successor to Chief Executive Officer Stuart Gulliver, who has led the bank for more than six years. A replacement is expected to be announced during 2018, in order to meet Gulliver's stated desire to retire in that timeframe, HSBC said in the statement.

Separately, AIA Group Limited (AAIGF.PK, AAGIY.PK) confirmed that its Group Chief Executive and President, Mark Tucker, has informed the board of directors of the Company of his intention to retire from his executive positions with the Company and its subsidiaries and take up the role of non-executive Group Chairman of HSBC Holdings plc.

AIA Group announced that Ng Keng Hooi, AIA Regional Chief Executive, has been appointed Group Chief Executive and President Designate with immediate effect. He will succeed Mark as Group Chief Executive and President with effect from 1 September 2017.

Ng Keng Hooi has over 37 years of experience in the Asian life insurance industry and is currently AIA Regional Chief Executive responsible for many of the Group's largest businesses as well as Group Agency Distribution. He is also a director of various companies within the Group including its two largest operating entities, AIA Company Limited and AIA International Limited.

