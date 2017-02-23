Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "HP Inc":
HP Moves Notably Higher On Upbeat Q1 Results
23.02.17 20:36
dpa-AFX
PALO ALTO (dpa-AFX) - HP Inc. (HPQ) is posting a strong gain in afternoon trading on Thursday, climbing by 8.4 percent. With the gain, shares of HP have reached a two-year intraday high.
The advance by HP comes after the printer and PC maker reported first quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|17,63 $
|16,20 $
|1,43 $
|+8,83%
|23.02./20:53
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US40434L1052
|A142VP
|17,80 $
|9,95 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|16,67 €
|+8,40%
|18:28
|Frankfurt
|16,721 €
|+8,93%
|19:33
|NYSE
|17,63 $
|+8,83%
|20:53
|Stuttgart
|16,624 €
|+8,45%
|18:19
|Xetra
|16,60 €
|+7,86%
|17:26
|Hamburg
|16,035 €
|+4,98%
|15:40
|Düsseldorf
|15,83 €
|+3,80%
|13:08
|Hannover
|15,66 €
|+2,69%
|08:13
|München
|15,66 €
|+2,45%
|08:00
|Berlin
|15,66 €
|+2,45%
|08:08
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|5
|HP Inc. (HPQ)
|14.03.16
|6
|HP Inc.
|21.12.15