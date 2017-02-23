Erweiterte Funktionen

HP Moves Notably Higher On Upbeat Q1 Results




23.02.17 20:36
dpa-AFX


PALO ALTO (dpa-AFX) - HP Inc. (HPQ) is posting a strong gain in afternoon trading on Thursday, climbing by 8.4 percent. With the gain, shares of HP have reached a two-year intraday high.


The advance by HP comes after the printer and PC maker reported first quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates.


