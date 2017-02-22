Erweiterte Funktionen

HP Inc. Reports 7% Increase In Q1 Profit




22.02.17 22:24
dpa-AFX


PALO ALTO (dpa-AFX) - HP Inc. (HPQ) reported earnings for its first quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line came in at $0.65 billion, or $0.38 per share. This was higher than $0.61 billion, or $0.36 per share, in last year's first quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $12.7 billion. This was up from $12.2 billion last year.


HP Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q1): $0.65 Bln. vs. $0.61 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.6% -EPS (Q1): $0.38 vs. $0.36 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.37 -Revenue (Q1): $12.7 Bln vs. $12.2 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.1%


-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.37 - $0.40


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



