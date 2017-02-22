HP Inc. Reports 7% Increase In Q1 Profit
22.02.17 22:24
dpa-AFX
PALO ALTO (dpa-AFX) - HP Inc. (HPQ) reported earnings for its first quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line came in at $0.65 billion, or $0.38 per share. This was higher than $0.61 billion, or $0.36 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $12.7 billion. This was up from $12.2 billion last year.
HP Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q1): $0.65 Bln. vs. $0.61 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.6% -EPS (Q1): $0.38 vs. $0.36 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.37 -Revenue (Q1): $12.7 Bln vs. $12.2 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.1%
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.37 - $0.40
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|16,20 $
|16,13 $
|0,07 $
|+0,43%
|22.02./23:37
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US40434L1052
|A142VP
|16,41 $
|9,95 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|15,378 €
|+0,46%
|18:42
|Hamburg
|15,275 €
|+1,90%
|10:31
|Düsseldorf
|15,25 €
|+1,73%
|08:22
|Hannover
|15,25 €
|+1,73%
|08:04
|München
|15,285 €
|+1,66%
|08:02
|Berlin
|15,285 €
|+1,63%
|08:08
|Xetra
|15,39 €
|+0,75%
|17:16
|Frankfurt
|15,35 €
|+0,66%
|19:47
|NYSE
|16,20 $
|+0,43%
|22:00
|Stuttgart
|15,329 €
|0,00%
|18:05
