HP Expands Recall Of Laptop Batteries Due To Fire Hazard




25.01.17 05:32
dpa-AFX


PALO ALTO (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. the Consumer Product Safety Commission said that HP Inc. (HPQ) expanded a recall to cover 101,000 additional batteries in HP and Compaq computers due to fire and burn hazards.

An additional 41,000 batteries were previously recalled in June 2016. About 3,000 were sold in Canada and 4,000 in Mexico.


The expanded recall involves lithium-ion batteries containing Panasonic cells that are used in HP notebook computers. The batteries are compatible with HP, Compaq, HP ProBook, HP ENVY, Compaq Presario, and HP Pavilion notebook computers. HP has expanded the number of recalled batteries, which were shipped with notebook computers sold between March 2013 and October 2016. The black batteries measure about 8 to 10.5 inches long, 2 inches wide and about 1 inch high. The batteries included in this expanded recall have bar codes starting with: 6BZLU, 6CGFK, 6CGFQ, 6CZMB, 6DEMA, 6DEMH, 6DGAL and 6EBVA. HP has received one additional report of the battery overheating, melting and charring and causing about $1,000 in property damage.


The Commission warned that the the consumers should immediately stop using the recalled batteries, remove them from the notebook computers and contact HP for a free replacement battery. Until a replacement battery is received, consumers should use the notebook computer by plugging it into AC power only.


Batteries previously identified as not affected by the June 2016 recall could be included in this expanded announcement. Consumers are urged to recheck their batteries.


The products were sold at Best Buy, Walmart, Costco, Sam's Club and authorized dealers nationwide and online at www.hp.com and other websites from March 2013 through October 2016 for between $300 and $1,700. The batteries were also sold separately for between $50 and $90.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


