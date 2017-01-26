HP Announces Huge Battery Recall For Overheating Risk

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "HP Inc":

PALO ALTO (dpa-AFX) - HP Inc. (HPQ) has recalled about 101,000 lithium-ion batteries used in its notebook computers, saying that the batteries can overheat, "posing fire and burn hazards".



The recall is an expansion from the company's recall of 41,000 notebook computer batteries in June 2016.

The expanded recall involves lithium-ion batteries containing Panasonic cells that are used in HP notebook computers. The devices affected by the recall include HP, Compaq, HP ProBook, HP Envy, Compaq Presario, and HP Pavilion notebook computers.

The recalled batteries were shipped with notebook computers sold between March 2013 and October 2016 at Best Buy, Walmart, Costco, Sam's Club and authorized dealers nationwide and online.

The notebook computers were sold for between $300 and $1,700, while the batteries were also sold separately for between $50 and $90.

The battery bar code is printed on the back of the battery, while "HP Notebook Battery" and the model number are printed on the battery.

The batteries included in the expanded recall have bar codes starting with 6BZLU, 6CGFK, 6CGFQ, 6CZMB, 6DEMA, 6DEMH, 6DGAL and 6EBVA.

HP said it has received one additional report of the battery overheating, melting and charring, which caused about $1,000 in property damage.

According to the company, batteries previously identified as not affected by the June 2016 recall could be included in this expanded announcement. The company urged consumers to recheck their batteries.

HP said that consumers should immediately stop using the recalled batteries, remove them from the notebook computers and contact the company for a free replacement battery. Until a replacement battery is received, consumers should use the notebook computer by plugging it into AC power only.

Last year, Samsung Electronics Co. (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) stopped the sale of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones and also urged customers to stop using them after some of the devices caught fire due to faulty batteries.

Samsung decided to discontinue the Note 7 in October 2016 after recalling millions of the devices worldwide over safety concerns. The company has estimated that the Note 7 recall cost it about $5.3 billion.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM