Erweiterte Funktionen



HMS Holdings To Buy Eliza Corp. For $170 Mln




13.03.17 11:27
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HMS Holdings Corp.

(HMSY), a provider of coordination of benefits, payment integrity and care management solutions for payers, said that it agreed to buy Eliza Corporation, a privately-held health engagement management and member analytics firm providing comprehensive and personalized member-centric outreach and engagement solutions to improve quality of care and clinical outcomes, for a cash purchase price of $170 million.


The transaction is expected to be accretive to the Company's 2017 earnings, and is expected to close by early second quarter of 2017, subject to the satisfaction of regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.


The transaction is not subject to a financing condition. HMS intends to fund the entire purchase price with available liquidity.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: 2 Aktien zum Preis von 1 - IPO der Lithium-Sparte!
Joint Venture mit MGX Minerals in Kürze - 1.000% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
16,779 € 16,912 € -0,133 € -0,79% 13.03./12:07
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US40425J1016 213774 21,05 € 11,48 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 16,779 € -0,79%  10:24
Nasdaq 18,08 $ -1,15%  10.03.17
Berlin 16,735 € -2,05%  08:08
Frankfurt 16,726 € -2,60%  08:02
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: 2 Aktien zum Preis von 1 - IPO der Lithium-Sparte! Joint Venture mit MGX Minerals in Kürze - 1.000% Lithium-Aktientip!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...