HMS Holdings To Buy Eliza Corp. For $170 Mln

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HMS Holdings Corp.



(HMSY), a provider of coordination of benefits, payment integrity and care management solutions for payers, said that it agreed to buy Eliza Corporation, a privately-held health engagement management and member analytics firm providing comprehensive and personalized member-centric outreach and engagement solutions to improve quality of care and clinical outcomes, for a cash purchase price of $170 million.

The transaction is expected to be accretive to the Company's 2017 earnings, and is expected to close by early second quarter of 2017, subject to the satisfaction of regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

The transaction is not subject to a financing condition. HMS intends to fund the entire purchase price with available liquidity.

