HMS Holdings Q4 Profit Increases




24.02.17 12:33
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HMS Holdings Corp.

(HMSY) Friday reported an increase in fourth quarter net income to $11.002 million from $8.725 million a year ago. On a per share basis, earnings increased to $0.13 from $0.10 last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $0.20 per share.


On average, 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.18 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.


Revenue for the quarter was slightly down to $128.093 million from $128.514 million in the same quarter last year. Excluding Medicare RAC, revenue increased approximately 7.2 percent from prior year. Wall Street expected $130.85 million.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



