HHLA Sees Stable FY17 Performance; To Propose Stable Dividend

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - German logistics firm Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHULF.



PK, HHULY.PK), or HHLA, Thursday said it expects stable performance for fiscal 2017, after reporting slightly better result in 2016.

In view of the partially volatile operating environment, an operating result or EBIT in the range of 130 million euros to 160 million euros is forecast for the year. This is compared to last year's EBIT of 164.0 million euros.

For the listed Port Logistics subgroup, an EBIT in the range of 115 million euros to 145 million euros is anticipated. Whereas roughly similar volumes to last year are expected for container handling, the positive trend in container transport should continue. At Group level this should mean that revenue remains at the same level as in the previous year.

HHLA said it intends to create new growth opportunities moving forward by developing digital businesses and digitalising its technological solutions.

On the occasion of the financial press conference on March 30, Angela Titzrath, Chairwoman of the Executive Board, emphasises HHLA's strengths as an innovative company with years of experience in the container business and a very successful Intermodal segment.

Further, at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 21 June 2017, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board of HHLA will propose to distribute a stable dividend at the previous year's level of EUR 0.59 per dividend-entitled Class A share for the Port Logistics subgroup.

