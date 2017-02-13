Erweiterte Funktionen

HHLA FY16 Operating Result Rises On Higher Revenues




13.02.17 08:01
dpa-AFX


HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - German logistics firm Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHULF.

PK, HHULY.PK), or HHLA, reported Monday that its fiscal 2016 Group operating result or EBIT was approximately 163 million euros, 5 percent higher than previous year's 157 million euros.


HHLA has slightly exceeded the forecast. Compared to the same period in the previous year, the company reported strong volume growth in the Container segment in the second half of the year.


HHLA recorded Group revenue of approximately 1.2 billion euros, 3 percent higher than last year's 1.1 billion euros.


The Port Logistics subgroup, the company's listed core business, generated revenue of approximately 1.1 billion euros, same as last year.


The HHLA Executive Board will present the final results for the 2016 financial year on March 30, and will also be providing a guidance for the 2017 financial year.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX








Aktuell
