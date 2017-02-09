HHLA Chairwoman Angela Titzrath Comments On Court's Ruling On River Elbe

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "HHLA":

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Angela Titzrath, Chairwoman of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHULF.



PK) or HHLA, comments on the Federal Administrative Court's ruling regarding the dredging of the lower and outer stretches of the river Elbe.

"Following the lengthy proceedings and in light of the stark competition between the major European ports, I would have hoped for a ruling that did not result in a further delay to the dredging of the river Elbe. It is extremely important that we and our customers are able to plan reliably," Angela Titzrath said.

Angela Titzrath said the company expect those involved in the proceedings to eliminate the existing uncertainties as quickly as possible. The dredging of the navigation channel must take place quickly to ensure that the Port of Hamburg remains competitive. HHLA deems a goal-orientated dialogue involving political representatives, the relevant authorities at the Port, associations and companies to be beneficial.

Angela Titzrath said that the company can understand that many people who work in or for the Port are concerned following this ruling. she would like to emphasise: The Port of Hamburg does not face an uncertain future. There are many desirable qualities speaking in its favour, which give us a good chance among competitors: its good connection to the hinterland, its state-of-the-art technical equipment, the high quality of its handling and not least its committed staff.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM