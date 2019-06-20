Erweiterte Funktionen



20.06.19 08:13
Folgende Instrumente werden heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrumens are traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name US4223471040 HLX HEARTLAND EXPRESS

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
16,058 € 16,258 € -0,20 € -1,23% 20.06./09:32
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US4223471040 887890 18,66 € 15,13 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
NYSE 18,12 $ -0,71%  19.06.19
Nasdaq 18,13 $ -0,77%  19.06.19
AMEX 18,11 $ -0,82%  19.06.19
Frankfurt 16,058 € -1,23%  08:04
