Erweiterte Funktionen
Heartland Express - HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY
20.06.19 08:13
Xetra Newsboard
Folgende Instrumente werden heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrumens are traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name US4223471040 HLX HEARTLAND EXPRESS
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|16,058 €
|16,258 €
|-0,20 €
|-1,23%
|20.06./09:32
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US4223471040
|887890
|18,66 €
|15,13 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.