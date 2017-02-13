HCP, Inc. Announces 26% Retreat In Q4 Bottom Line

Erweiterte Funktionen



WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HCP, Inc. (HCP) reported a profit for fourth quarter that dropped compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled $278.52 million, or $0.59 per share. This was down from $378.33 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $539.95 million. This was up from $520.33 million last year.


HCP, Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $278.52 Mln. vs. $378.33 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -26.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.59 vs. $0.80 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -26.2% -Revenue (Q4): $539.95 Mln vs. $520.33 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.8%


