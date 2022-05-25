Erweiterte Funktionen



HBM Healthcare Investments - Looking ahead to renewed opportunities




25.05.22 14:52
Edison Investment Research

HBM Healthcare Investments (HBMN) posted its first NAV loss in a decade for FY22 (ended 31 March), but, as shown in the chart below, its long-term performance record remains very impressive. The recent fall in the share price from a premium to a discount to NAV (10.0% at 20 May) could present an opportunity for long-term investors who, like HBMN’s management team, remain convinced of the long-term opportunities afforded by careful investment in the healthcare and biotechnology space. HBMN is unusual among its peers in offering a portfolio made up of private companies, listed equities and funds, broadly spread by geography and clinical focus, with a high distribution policy (current yield of 3.8%).

Aktuell
Uran Vervielfachungschance Jetzt: Sensationelle Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
466% Uran Aktientip nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
240,00 $ 298,90 $ -58,90 $ -19,71% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CH0012627250 984345 391,75 $ 240,00 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 164,80 € -0,96%  28.06.19
Nasdaq OTC Other 240,00 $ -19,71%  28.04.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Die beste neue Lithium-Aktie: Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). 235% Lithium Hot Stock nach 4.609% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
37 HBM Healthcare Investments W. 23.10.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...