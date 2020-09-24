H2REIHE-Update | Plug Power: Rockt heute bereits vorher - Linde gewonnen, Apex Kooperation, Brookfield Kooperation, ...

ERSTE MELDUNG: VERSORGUNG DER ERSTEN INDUSTRIELLEN WASSERSTOFFPRODUKTIONSANLAGE PLUG POWERS IN DEN USA ZU 100% MIT ERNEUERBARER ENERGIE GESICHERT. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. und Brookfield Renewable Corporation (beide an der NYSE börsennotiert) werden über ihre Plattform zu 100% Strom aus erneuerbaren Energie für eine der ersten industriellen Produktionsanlagen (10 Tonnen Wasserstoff geplante Tagesproduktion) an Plug Power liefern. Darüber hinaus planen die Kooperationspartner weitere Möglcihkeiten der Zusammenarbeit auszuloten.

“We are excited to be partnering with Brookfield Renewable, a global leader in renewable generation, and anticipate opportunities to build upon this relationship in the coming years,” äußert Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug Power. “This marks important progress in our steady march to achieve our overall hydrogen strategy of building green liquid hydrogen generation facilities with strategic partners in the U.S. and globally thereafter.”

“Brookfield Renewable is excited by the opportunity to support one of North America’s first industrial-scale green hydrogen production plants, drawing from our 7,300-megawatt portfolio of hydropower, wind, solar and storage facilities located in 34 states across the U.S.,” sagt Brookfield Renewable U.S. Chief Executive Officer Mitch Davidson. “This transaction is a testament to Brookfield Renewable’s uniquely diversified portfolio and commitment to sustainability and decarbonization efforts globally.”

ZWEITE MELDUNG: BETREIBER VON SOLAR- UND WINDENERGIEANLAGEN ARBEITET MIT PLUG POWER UM GRÜNEN WASSERSTOFF ZU PRODUZIEREN:

Apex Clean Energy, Entwickler und Betreiber von Photovoltaik- und Windparks, wird mit Plug Power zusammenarbeiten, damit bis 2024 mindestens 50% des von Plug Power genutzten Wasserstoffs "green" sein werden. So soll die Zahl der von Apex betriebenen Anlagen durch die Kooperation kräftig erhöht werden, um den Bedarf plug Powers zu erfüllen.

“We expect the levelized cost of hydrogen produced by renewables to continue to decline while providing active returns for our investors,” Andy Marsh, CEO von Plug Power. “Green hydrogen represents a substantial growth opportunity for the broader renewable industry that accelerates decarbonizing the electric grid and producing clean hydrogen fuel to serve many industries.”

“To accomplish the mission of a 100% clean energy economy, it is essential that we move aggressively to ramp up the green hydrogen supply chain,” sagt Mark Goodwin, Präsident und CEO von Apex Clean Energy. “This partnership with Plug Power is a significant step towards achieving a carbon-free future.”

Dritte Meldung lässt aufhorchen!



PLUG POWER WIRD BRENNSTOFFZELLENBETRIEBEN LKW ANFANG 2021 FÜR LINDE ZUR VERFÜGUNG STELLEN FÜR DEREN AUSLIEFERUNGEN. Es gilt den bereits erbrachten proof of concept auch für deise anspruchsvolle Anwendung zu bestätigen. Hier meldet man heute zwar erst ein Memorandum of understanding - aber dieser Anwender hat schon Stahlkraft und zeigt, dass Plugs Brennstoffzellen technologisch zu den Besten gehören, wenn ein Wasserstoffveteran wie Linde diese Partnerschaft wählt. Linde reiht sich hier ein in eine Reihe wichtiger Anwender wie DHL und FedEx.

“Plug Power values our long-standing relationship with Linde, and views Linde as a key strategic supplier of hydrogen fuel,” Andy Marsh, CEO von Plug Power. “Both Companies are vested in decarbonizing hydrogen production in order to bring a true green solution to customers in line with Plug Power’s stated plans to have more than 50% of the hydrogen used be green by 2024.”

VIERTE MELDUNG: PERSONALIE - CORINE DUBRUEL WIRD VICE PRESIDENT VON PLUG POWER UND MANAGING DIRECTOR EUROPE:

Von Frau Dubruel werden Initiativen und Ausbau der Position in Europa erwartet. Sie war zuvor bei ENGI, GE und ABB in einem ähnlichen Segment (Energie, Erneuerbare, E-Mobility, Energiespeicherung) als Führungskraft tätig. zuletzt bei Areva verantwortete Sie einen Umsatz von 900 Mio. EUR im Bereich Offshore Windanlagen - 30% Marktanteil in europa repräsentierend.

“Plug Power is a pioneer and proven leader in the hydrogen economy,” sagt Corine Dubruel. “I’m thrilled to be joining Plug Power as the company pursues its strategic growth ambitions in Europe. Plug Power’s clean hydrogen technology and fuel cell solutions will play a critical role in achieving European climate and decarbonization goals. I’m proud to support this endeavor.”

“We are very pleased to welcome Corine to the Plug Power team,” äußert Andy Marsh, CEO von Plug Power. “With her expertise and network in the European renewables and clean energy sectors, she is the ideal candidate to drive our multi-year investment in the region and deepen our relationships with key stakeholders. Under Corine’s leadership, I am confident we will significantly accelerate demand and adoption of our hydrogen technology across Europe.”{loadmodule mod_custom,Nebenwerte - Anzeige in Artikel (Produkt_03)}

Seit 20 Minuten -so steht zu vermuten - werden Visionen bedient,

genährt und wohl auch ein Ausblick auf die aktuellen und anstehenden Entwicklungen des - mittlerweile - Plug Power Konzerns gegeben: "To hear more about the company’s vision for the clean hydrogen economy and the micro- and macro-level trends driving increased adoption, register for the 2020 Virtual Plug Symposium taking place on September 24th, 2020. Plug Power experts and our thought-leading guests will offer insights into what a hydrogen-powered world will look like and why we’re so excited about the journey to get there."

Von 09:00 NYT bis 13:00 Uhr NYT läuft das Symposium (GMT - 4 Stunden)

“Over the past year, Plug Power has brought hydrogen fuel cells to new markets, expanded our product lines and made strides toward vertical integration with strategic acquisitions,” Andy Marsh, Plug Power CEO. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to share our progress made towards achieving the goals to deliver $1.2 billion in annual gross billings, $200 million in operating income and $250 million in adjusted EBITDA. I also look forward to hearing from the industry leaders who share our vision.”

“Plug Power is accelerating the future of the hydrogen economy including green hydrogen generation and broader mobility applications,” sagt Sanjay Shrestha, Plug Power Chief Strategy Officer. “Hydrogen’s potential to deliver on climate commitments, enhance energy security and unlock new value for businesses is becoming increasingly clear. We’re excited to bring the industry together at this year’s Plug Symposium to discuss pertinent issues that will accelerate the industry’s growth.”

EINEN HALBEN TAG ZUKUNFT, VISION und möglicherweise Kursimpulse! Für die, die nicht teilnehmen können, werden wir im Laufe des Abends oder Morgen früh eine Zusammenfassung liefern.

