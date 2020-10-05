H2REIHE-Update | NIKOLA Aktie: GM will wohl bessere Konditionen - egal Hauptsache es geht weiter mit GM ... und BP

05.10.2020 - NIKOLA Corp. (ISIN: US6541101050) schien "voll im Lauf" nach Veröffentlichung der bahnbrechenden GM-Kooperation. Dann der Hindenburg Bericht und Kuseinbruch, Trevor Miltons Rücktritt, BP's Halt der Kooperationsgespräche und Kurse unter 20,00 USD, letzte Woche sah es zuerst weiterhin nicht gut für die Aktie aus: GM teilte mit, dass man noch nicht mit NIKOLA einig sei. Es sieht wohl so aus, dass die Gespräche zwischen GM und NIKOLA in die zweite Runde gehen mit einer Deadline, die auf den 03.12.2020 gesetzt ist. Es wird spekuliert, dass GM den Kapitalbeteiligungsanteil nachverhandeln will - ursprünglich wollte man für 2 Mrd. USD einen Anteil von rund 11% an NIKOLA erwerben im Rahmen der umfangreichen Kooperation - seinerzeit noch weit unter dem Börsenkurs- ein geplanter automatischer Kursgewinn. Aktuell würde GM weitaus mehr als 50% Aufpreis zahlen als diese Beteiligung aktuell "an der Börse" wert wäre. Jetzt soll GM wohl einen größeren Anteil fordern oder eben Optionen auf einen größeren Anteil - alles offen.

Der Markt verdaute diese Nachricht und auch die Verschiebung der Badger-Präsentation, die eigentlich lange vorher für Dezember angekündigt war. Nun wurde diese "wegen Corona" verschoben - auf einen unbestimmten Zeitpunkt: NIKOLA WORLD FINDET NICHT IM DEZEMBER STATT: VIELLEICHT DIE EINZIG RICHTIGE REAKTION in dieser unsicheren Phase ohne den designierten Badgerproduzenten GM wirklich "rund zu haben". Aber auch diese weitere Unsicherheit konnte "es nicht verhindern", dass sich die NIKOLA-Aktie ab Mittwoch wieder oberhalb der 24,00 USD-Marke festsetzte.

UND DANN STATUSBERICHT über alle Sektoren der NIKOLA - nach allgemeinen Worten - ging es in die Einzelheiten in dem am 30.09.2020 veröffentlichten Dokument:

"Nikola Tre Battery-Electric Prototypes - Nikola expects the first batch of five prototypes of the Nikola Tre, a 100% battery-electric truck, will be substantially completed at our JV facility in Ulm, Germany in the next few weeks. The Nikola Tre prototypes will be subsequently bench tested as well as road tested in Germany. We remain confident in our ability to begin production of the Tre and make it available to customers starting in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Our joint venture with IVECO for the Nikola Tre illustrates the power of our business partnership and supplier network and go-to-market model. Nikola has engineered, in conjunction with its business partners and suppliers, the electrification elements of the Nikola Tre. During this process, Nikola engineers have taken the lead on the Human Machine Interface, infotainment, battery pack engineering and integration into the e-propulsion architecture, vehicle thermal management, and the e-axles. The vehicle controls architecture has been developed solely by Nikola. For the balance of the Tre BEV, Nikola leverages validated and homologated IVECO components to drive cost efficiencies.

Bosch's rotor, stator and inverter products and related expertise, and FPT Industrial’s industrialization expertise and experience, have enabled Nikola to move quickly on an aggressive path to bring its electric truck e-axles to market." Also alles im Plan bei den europäischen Plänen in Zusammenarbeit mit Iveco und Bosch - war bereits vorher von Iveco bestätigt worden. Auch Bosch hatte sich zu seiner Zusammenarbeit mit NIKOLA öffentlich bekannt. Zusammenfassung.Weiter ging es dann in der Erklärung mit den Brennstoffzellen-LKW's, für die eine Landmarkorder von 2.500 Stück ("Müllfahrzeuge") und eine weitere 800 Stück Order für "normale" LKW vorliegt:

"Nikola Hydrogen Fuel-Cell Powered Semi-Trucks - Nikola expects to begin testing production-engineered prototypes of its hydrogen fuel-cell powered semi-trucks for the medium- and long-haul trucking sectors, by the end of 2021. FCEV beta prototypes are expected to be tested in the first half of 2022. Anheuser Busch LLC previously announced its placement of an order for up to 800 trucks. Nikola is currently evaluating additional strategic partners and supply chain arrangements.

Bosch has been instrumental in helping to integrate heavy-duty fuel-cell power modules into Nikola trucks. Nikola is defining and engineering the architecture of the truck, vehicle technical specifications, features and functions, and styling theme." Auch hier keine Änderung der bereits kommunizierten Zeitpläne. Man versichert allles im Griff zu haben - auch ohne Trevor Milton. Fortgesetzt wurde die Botschaft mit Aussagen zum geplanten Infrastrukturnetz:

"Hydrogen as a Competitive Advantage - Nikola’s planned network of fueling stations are central to its business model and to advancing hydrogen fuel-cell based transportation. Nikola is actively partnering with industry leading companies including Nel Hydrogen on hydrogen producing technology and with organizations committed to developing common fueling standards, including standards for fueling heavy duty vehicles, and protocols to enable reliable, safe and open fueling networks for hydrogen fuel-cell based vehicles. Nikola representatives occupy leadership positions in various industry organizations, including as working group chairs within the worldwide International Standards Organization (Heavy Duty) hydrogen fueling standard development and the Society of Automotive Engineers fuel-cell standards committee for the HD vehicles’ fuel economy.

Nikola continues to work on the establishment of hydrogen fueling stations in support of vehicles sold to customers and in building collaborations to develop a national hydrogen fueling network. Nikola announced an order for electrolyzers in excess of $30 million from Nel Hydrogen to support initial hydrogen fueling stations. The Company has one hydrogen fueling station at its headquarters location capable of storing and dispensing up to 1,000 kg of hydrogen. Nikola remains committed to its goal of announcing a major collaboration for hydrogen production and hydrogen fueling stations by the end of this year. Nikola’s hydrogen fueling network will provide reliable, safe and cost efficient fueling to customers and will play an instrumental role in the growth of hydrogen as a sustainable energy source for the transportation industry." Nel hatte bereits im Vorfeld die Zusammenarbeit bestätigt, spannender wären Aussagen zu den BP-Gesprächen gewesen. aber hier ist man wohl eher auf Vertraulichkeit angewiesen, um zu retten , was beriets sicher schien und nun im Zweifel steht wegen der Shortreport-Aussagen. Zuletzt geht es um den Bau der eigenen Produktionsanlage:

"Manufacturing Facility in Coolidge, Arizona - Nikola continues to make progress on the development of its 1 million square-foot manufacturing facility in Coolidge, Arizona. The Company is on schedule to complete Phase 1 of construction by the end of 2021, with construction intended to be fully complete by mid-2023. The greenfield facility will initially produce battery-electric trucks and, subsequently, will produce fuel-cell electric trucks. The facility will have the capacity to produce 35,000 Class 8 commercial semi-trucks annually, running two shifts, with approximately 1,800 new full-time positions." Alles im Plan - klar die Kassen sind durch den Kapitalmarkt gefüllt - was sollte dagegen sprechen.

Freitag dann noh ein NEUER - um Vertrauen in die Zahlen und Berichte des Unternehmens zu steigern fand ein Austausch statt in der Direktor-Position, die für die Audits und entsprechenden weietren Prüfungen zuständig ist. Trevor Milton's "Mann" muss gehen, einer aus dme Umfeld der Aktionäre übernimmt: "Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) today announced that it has appointed Steve Shindler as a new independent director. In connection with his appointment, the Nikola Board of Directors has named Shindler Chair of the Audit Committee. The Company also announced today that Lonnie Stalsberg has decided to retire after more than three years on the Nikola Board."

Kompetenz vorhanden - ob nicht ein völlig unbeteiligter Dritter, der nicht zuvor mit NIKOLA in Kontakt gekommen war, besser gewesen wäre, sei mal dahingestellt.

Aufgrund der Hindenburg-Vorwürfe und wohl auch des überraschenden Rücktritt Miltons hat BP die Gespräche mit NIKOLA über die Einrichtung eines US-weiten Wasserstofftankstellen- und Infrastrukturnetzes erstmal gestoppt. WOHLGEMERKT GESTOPPT NICHT BEENDET - jedenfalls an den Märkten kommt dieser weitere Rückschlag nicht gut an: NIKOLA verliert derzeit 21,54% auf 22,37 USD (GMT 21:08 Uhr - noch fast eine Stunde Handel wird hier wohl auch nicht helfen){loadmodule mod_custom,Nebenwerte - Anzeige in Artikel (Produkt)}

BP stoppt also die Gespräche - heute heisst es bei Bloomberg

etwas positiver, die Gespräche seien weiterhin im Fluss. Gleichzeitig sprach der CFO noch vor wenigen Tagen davon, dass die wichtigen bestehenden Kooperationspartner wie General Motors, Bosch, NEL weiterhin mit NIKOLA zusammenarbeietn würden. Die aktuelle weiterhin bestehende Kurswschwäche ist dennoch nachvollziehbar, da gerade von den verbleibenden Boardmitgleidern, insbesondere auch dem neuen Chairman immer wieder betont wurde, das größte Asset und die größte Besonderheit NIKOLAS wäre das Konzept der H2-Infrastruktur und die damit verbundene Frachkilometer bezogene Abrechnungsmethodik für die Tre's und die anderen Brennstoffzellenfahrzeuge, die NIKOLA plant (!) zu bauen und von denen bereits Tausende verkauft sind! Und hier würde BP - neben dem gesetzten Hofliefernaten NEL - wohl eine wichtige wenn nicht die wichtigste Rolle spielen.

