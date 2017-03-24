Gummy Bears To Be Made In USA

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Popular gummy bear candies by Haribo Group of Germany will be manufactured from a Wisconsin facility from 2020. Haribo is a market leader in the fruit gum and liquorice segment.





The manufacturing plant of around 500,000 square foot will be at Pleasant Prairie in southeastern Wisconsin, at an investment of $242 million. The facility is expected to create 400 jobs. The state will offer certain incentives to the company, however it would not be made public until after Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation's vote.

Governor Scott Walker said, "As a global company with products that are loved by millions, and a legacy that dates back nearly a century, HARIBO is a great fit with the many other iconic companies that already call Wisconsin home."

Haribo Group Managing Partner Hans Guido Riegel said it is the fastest growing sugar confectionery business in the USA and it is strategically important to have manufacturing facility.

The company has been in search of a suitable location for the last several years and have examined different sites.

Haribo was founded by Hans Riegel in 1920. Haribo's dancing gold bear is a famous product worldwide. The company produces more than 100 million gold bears on a daily basis and employs around 7000 people. It has 16 production facilities in Europe.

