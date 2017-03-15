Guess? Inc. Q4 Earnings Decline 28%

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Guess? Inc. (GES) announced a profit for fourth quarter that lost ground from last year.





The company said its bottom line dropped to $34.57 million, or $0.41 per share. This was lower than $47.95 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.2% to $679.27 million. This was up from $658.26 million last year.

Guess? Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $34.57 Mln. vs. $47.95 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -27.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.41 vs. $0.57 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -28.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q4): $679.27 Mln vs. $658.26 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.2%

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM