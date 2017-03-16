Erweiterte Funktionen
Guess Climbs Well Off Worst Levels But Remains Firmly Negative
16.03.17 20:48
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Guess (GES) have climbed well off their worst levels but continue to see significant weakness in afternoon trading on Thursday.
After hitting an eight-year intraday low, Guess is currently down by 11.1 percent.
The drop by Guess comes after the clothing brand and retailer reported fourth quarter results that missed expectations on both the top and bottom lines.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|10,85 $
|12,23 $
|-1,38 $
|-11,28%
|16.03./22:11
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US4016171054
|902204
|21,68 $
|10,29 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|1
|GUESS.......WKN 902204 "buy.
|06.09.07
|5
|Was heute noch aus Amiland .
|25.10.02