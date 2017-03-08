Growing Number Of Americans Believe Russia Influenced US Election: Poll

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The percentage of Americans who believe Russian involvement influenced the results of last year's US presidential election has grown sizably, according to a new national poll.





According to a new POLITICO/Morning Consult poll conducted last weekend, 41 percent of registered voters said Russia influenced the result of the 2016 presidential election. 42 percent believe it didn't, while 17 percent aren't sure.

When the same question was asked in a December poll, only 32 percent had said "yes."

Most voters (57 percent of respondents) also agree that a special prosecutor should be appointed to investigate alleged ties between US President Donald Trump's campaign staff and the Russian government.

The Russia controversy has dogged the Trump administration over its first seven weeks, and the Democrats have called for an investigation into it.

According to the poll, voters expect Trump and the GOP-controlled Congress to implement most of the president's key policy proposals in his first year in office.

