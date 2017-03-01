Groupe Eurotunnel 2016 EBITDA Rises

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Groupe Eurotunnel SA (GETS.L), a French company for infrastructure management and transport operations, reported that Consolidated EBITDA for fiscal year 2016 reached 514 million euros, an increase of 32 million euros compared to 2015 at a constant exchange rate and scope of consolidation.





The consolidated net result for the Eurotunnel Group for 2016, after taking account of the net result of the discontinued businesses (64 million euros including 39 million euros net profit from the sale of GB Railfreight Limited and 24 million euros arising from the finance leases of the maritime segment's ferries ), was a profit of 200 million euros, compared to 75 million euros for 2015.

The Group's pre-tax profit from continuing operations for 2016 was 154 million euros, an improvement of 74 million euros compared to 2015, including a 50million euros profit arising from the revaluation at their fair value of the shares in ElecLink already held by the Group.

Trading profit was 364 million euros, an increase of 26 million euros from the prior year.

Consolidated revenues for the Group for the year ending 31 December 2016 reached 1.023 billion euros, an increase of 4% compared to 2015.

The Group confirms its financial target of an EBITDA of 530 million euros for 2017 and has set a financial target of an EBITDA of 560 million euros for 2018,on the basis of an exchange rate of £1=¤1.175 and on the basis ofthe existing scope of consolidation.

The Tunnel will become a preferred strategic partner for all its customers and will be able to carry 2 million trucks and 3 million passenger vehicles on its Shuttles by 2020.

The Group confirms its intention to continue its policy of regular dividend growth for shareholders with the objective of reaching a dividend of 0.35 euros per share for the 2018 financial year. Against this background, the proposal is to increase the dividend payment in respect of the 2016 financial year to 0.26 euros for each share having rights to a dividend payment.

