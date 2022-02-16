Erweiterte Funktionen


Gresham House Energy Storage Fund - A rapidly growing fund with scope for NAV uplifts




16.02.22 08:12
Edison Investment Research

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (GRID) invests in a diversified portfolio of utility-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS) in the UK and Ireland. It is the largest UK listed BESS fund and the largest operator in the market, and it is growing rapidly. GRID owns 17 operational projects with capacity totalling 425MW, which have delivered a good performance since inception. It also has eight projects (comprising a further 415MW) under construction and due to begin operating in 2022, and expects total capacity to exceed 1,500MW by 2024. BESS are a key part of the UK’s commitment to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Demand for these units is projected to rise from 1.4GW today to an estimated 42GW by 2050, according to National Grid. We believe GRID’s asset valuation policy is conservative relative to its peers, providing scope for potential NAV uplift. GRID’s manager, Ben Guest, has the funding to deliver the current pipeline and in our view, it is possible that GRID may raise further funds in 2022 to drive growth in 2023 and beyond. The fund has a high dividend policy, currently paying a dividend of 7.0p per share.

Aktuell
Uran-Aktien explodieren - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
Nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 3.496% mit NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Lithiumpreis explodiert auf 46.750$ - 243% Lithium Hot Stock mit sensationeller Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
10:26 , Aktiennews
Maschinenfabrik Berthold Hermle Aktie: Das w [...]
10:26 , Aktiennews
Kazatomprom JSC NAC Aktie: Das wir das n [...]
10:26 , Aktiennews
Was steht jetzt noch aus, TransCanna?
10:26 , Aktiennews
Aston Martin Lagonda Aktie: Erfreuliche Ereig [...]
10:26 , Aktiennews
sino Aktie: Das sollte jetzt jeder wissen!
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...