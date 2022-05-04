Gresham House - ESG specialist manager delivering its strategy

Gresham House has a strong position in alternative asset management with a sustainability focus, areas that are expected to experience continued strong growth. Many of the real assets managed are deemed to offer a measure of inflation protection. Most assets managed are in long-term structures generating an average gross revenue margin of 1%. The group is ahead of schedule in delivering its five-year plan and has established a successful track record for acquisitions. Employees are aligned with shareholders, holding c 10% of the shares.