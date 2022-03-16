Greggs - Not peak Greggs yet

Erweiterte Funktionen



Greggs has demonstrated a strong trading recovery through FY21, which gave management confidence to accelerate its Next Generation Greggs growth strategy with the aiming of doubling revenue by FY26. The accelerated growth prospects reflect a combination of better opportunities in the property market due to COVID, helped by Greggs’ innovation in store formats, and pushing ahead with developing revenue in new channels and underpenetrated dayparts, which have trialled successfully. The growth will be supported by further menu development, where Greggs has a strong track record of innovation, and a greater focus on increasing customer loyalty. Our DCF-based valuation is £31.60 per share.

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
28,40 € 27,25 € 1,15 € +4,22% 16.03./10:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B63QSB39 A0RMZD 40,71 € 23,64 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 28,40 € +4,22%  09:11
München 28,52 € +2,52%  08:04
Stuttgart 28,38 € +0,71%  08:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
