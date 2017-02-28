Greggs FY16 Profit Rises; Company-managed Shop LFL Sales Up 4.2%

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Greggs plc (GRG.L) reported that its fiscal 2016 pre-tax profit (including exceptional items) grew by 2.9 percent to 75.1 million pounds from last year.



Profit for the financial year attributable to equity holders of the Parent was 57.99 million pounds or 56.7 pence per share compared to 57.60 million pounds or 55.8 pence. Pre-tax profit before exceptional items was 80.3 million pounds compared to 73.0 million pounds, a year ago. Earnings per share before exceptional items were 60.8 pence compared to 55.8 pence, prior year, an increase of 9.0 percent.

Fiscal 2016 total sales was 894.2 million pounds, up 7.0 percent from prior year. Within this company-managed shop like-for-like sales grew by 4.2 percent.

The Board of Greggs intends to recommend at the Annual General Meeting a final dividend of 21.5 pence per share, giving a total ordinary dividend for the year of 31.0 pence, an increase of 8.4%.

Greggs plc said the year 2017 has started in line with its expectations, with company-managed shop like-for-like sales in the eight weeks to 25 February 2017 up by 2.0 percent, and total sales up 5.8 percent. The year to date position has been impacted by the timing of the New Year public holiday, which fell outside of the comparative period in 2016. Excluding the effect of this, company-managed shop like-for-like sales have grown by 2.9 percent in weeks two to eight of the current year.

