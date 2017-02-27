Greenpeace International Warns Against Trump's Nuclear Ambition

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Greenpeace International has come out with sharp criticism of US President Donald Trump's statement calling for maintaining the United States' dominance among the world's nuclear powers.





Commenting on President Trump's remarks that the US has fallen behind on its nuclear capacity and that he wants to ensure the US nuclear arsenal is at the "top of the pack," Greenpeace International Executive Director Bunny McDiarmid said it is fiction that the US has "fallen behind" on its nuclear capacity and appalling for Trump to risk a new nuclear arms race, rather than working together with other nuclear states to reduce and ultimately eliminate the most terrifying human invention.

Leading a pack of nations in the power to destroy, within seconds, all lives on the planet, is a disgrace not an honor, according to McDiarmid. He warned that a single nuclear warhead, if detonated on a large city, would kill millions of people, with the effects persisting for decades.

The United States has approximately 7,000 nuclear weapons, nearly a half of the total number of weapons worldwide. 1,800 of the nation's nuclear stockpile remains on high alert, ready to be launched within minutes and at the ultimate control of President Trump.

The head of the global campaigning group blamed that the Trump administration is aiming to make life less safe for Americans. He warned that building nuclear capacity, instead of making the US safer, accelerates another immediate risk to humanity alongside climate change.

