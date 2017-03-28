Green Group To Challenge Trump Order Repealing Climate Change Policies

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A prominent environment group has said it will challenge an executive order to be signed by the US President repealing key parts of his predecessor's policies aimed at curbing global warming.





The White House announced that President Donald Trump will sign Tuesday a new executive order that will revoke the Clean Power Plan, introduced by the Obama administration in 2015 to restrict greenhouse gas emissions at coal-fired U.S. power plants.

According to Press Secretary Sean Spicer, the executive action will strengthen the nation's energy security by reducing unnecessary regulatory obstacles that restrict the responsible use of domestic energy resources. "This order will help keep energy and electricity affordable, reliable and clean in order to boost economic growth and job creation," he told reporters Monday.

Obama's Clean Power Plan is under judicial review after coal-friendly Republican-led states and more than 100 companies challenged it.

The executive order aims to review environmental regulations on oil, gas and coal production. It will significantly reduce the Environmental Protection Agency's budget.

Responding to the news, environmental group Earthjustice said it will "continue to defend clean air and progress on climate in court and out", and will never back down from protecting America's public lands.

"This order ignores the law and scientific reality," according to Earthjustice President Trip Van Noppen.

"Champagne corks are popping in the board rooms of big corporate polluters as they celebrate this ill-disguised fossil fuel industry wish-list of an executive order, which will wreak havoc on efforts to tackle climate change and protect our communities. At a moment when we desperately need to expand climate solutions, President Trump is trying to block the rise of clean energy to benefit fossil fuel billionaires who are already lining their pockets with massive taxpayer subsidies," he said in a statement.

