Greece Retail Sales Rise For Second Month




30.12.16 12:15
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's retail sales increased for the second consecutive month in October, preliminary figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Friday.


Retail trade turnover climbed 1.3 percent year-over-year in October, slower than previous month's 1.7 percent rise.


Excluding automotive fuel, retail trade went up 1.4 percent in October from a year ago. Sales of food products grew 2.9 percent, while those of non-food products dropped by 0.6 percent.


Retail sales volume increased at a stable pace of 2.4 percent annually in October.


On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 0.4 percent from September, when it increased by 1.0 percent.


