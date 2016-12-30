Erweiterte Funktionen
Greece Producer Prices Fall Further In November
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's producer prices continued to decline in November, and at a faster rate than in the previous month, figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Friday.
The overall producer price index fell 1.2 percent year-over-year in November, following a 0.5 percent drop in the previous month.
Domestic market producer prices dipped 2.0 percent annually in November, while prices in the foreign market grew by 1.3 percent.
On a monthly basis, producer prices slid 0.8 percent from October, when it increased by 1.9 percent.
