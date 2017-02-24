Greece PPI Rises Further In January

Erweiterte Funktionen


24.02.17 13:07
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's producer prices rose for the second straight month in January, figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Friday.


The overall producer price index surged 9.7 percent year-over-year in January, faster than the 5.1 percent climb in December.


The increase in January was largely driven by a 25.4 percent jump in prices of energy goods.


Producer prices in the domestic market climbed 6.9 percent annually in January and those in the foreign market grew notably by 19.6 percent


Month-on-month, producer prices increased 1.0 percent from December, when it rose by 3.3 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



