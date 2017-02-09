Greece Jobless Rate Remains Stable In November

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Rio Tinto plc":

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's unemployment rate held steady in November, after falling in the previous two months, the labor force survey from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Thursday.





The unemployment rate came in at 23.0 percent in November, the same rate as in October. Moreover, this was the lowest since March 2012, when the jobless rate was 22.6 percent.

In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 24.5 percent.

The number of unemployed totaled 1.1 million in November. Unemployment declined by 1,768 from October and by 76,455 from prior year.

The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, dropped to 45.7 percent in November from 48.9 percent a year earlier.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM