Greece Jobless Rate Remains Stable In December

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's jobless rate remained stable in December, the labor force survey from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Thursday.





The unemployment rate came in at 23.1 percent in December, the same rate as in November. The rate for November was revised up from 23 percent.

In the corresponding period of prior year, the jobless rate was 24.1 percent.

The number of unemployed decreased by 60,486 from December 2015. Compared to November, unemployment fell 2,264.

The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, declined to 45.2 percent from 50.1 percent in December 2015.

