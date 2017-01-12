Greece Jobless Rate Lowest Since 2012

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's unemployment rate fell for a second straight month in October to its lowest level since early 2012, figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Thursday.





The unemployment rate dropped to 23 percent from 23.1 percent in September. The figure was the lowest since March 2012, when it was 22.6 percent. In October 2015, the figure was 24.5 percent.

The number of unemployed was largely unchanged at 1.10 million in October. The employed figure fell to 3.68 million from 3.70 million in the previous month.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM