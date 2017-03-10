Greece Industrial Production Growth Fastest In 7 Months

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece industrial production expanded at the fastest pace in seven months in January, provisional data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Friday.





Industrial output grew 7.2 percent year-on-year in January, faster than the 2.5 percent increase in December. This was the fastest since June 2016, when output surged 8.1 percent.

Manufacturing output grew 1.1 percent in January, while mining and quarrying output decreased 5.7 percent. At the same time, electricity output surged 28.6 percent.

However, on a monthly basis, industrial production logged a 2.5 percent drop reversing a 2.2 percent rise in December.

