Greece Import Prices Climb For Third Month

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's import prices increased for the third straight month in November, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Friday.





The import price index rose 3.1 percent year-over-year in November, faster than the 2.5 percent climb in October.

Among the main industrial groups, energy prices grew the most by 16.0 percent annually in November. At the same time, the price index for capital goods dropped 0.2 percent and those for intermediate goods slid by 0.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices decreased 0.4 percent in November, reversing a 1.3 percent rise in October. It was the first fall in four months.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM