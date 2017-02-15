Erweiterte Funktionen

Greece HICP Inflation Highest Since April 2012




15.02.17 12:31
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's EU measure of inflation climbed for the second straight month in January to the strongest level in nearly five years, figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Wednesday.


The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 1.5 percent year-over-year in January, much faster than the 0.3 percent increase in December.


Moreover, this was the highest inflation since April 2012, when prices had grown the same 1.5 percent.


Transport charges grew 5.5 percent annually in January and housing costs went up by 3.7 percent. At the same time, prices of clothing and footwear registered a decline of 2.7 percent.


Month-on-month, the HICP dropped 0.5 percent from December, when it increased by 0.4 percent.


The consumer price index climbed 1.2 percent yearly in January, marking its first increase since March 2013. In December, prices showed no variations.


On a monthly basis, consumer prices decreased 0.8 percent in January, reversing a 1.0 percent rise in the prior month.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



