Greece HICP Inflation Eases Slightly In February




10.03.17 13:00
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's EU measure of inflation eased marginally in February, after accelerating in the previous month, figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Friday.


The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 1.4 percent year-over-year in February, following a 1.5 percent climb in January, which was the highest inflation since April 2012.


This marked the third successive monthly rise.


Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 1.2 percent annually in February and transport costs went up by 5.7 percent. At the same time, clothing and footwear prices registered a decline of 5.7 percent.


Month-on-month, the HICP edged down 0.1 percent from January, when it dropped by 0.5 percent.


The consumer price index climbed 1.3 percent yearly in February, slightly above the 1.2 percent gain in the prior month.


On a monthly basis, consumer prices decreased at a slower rate of 0.3 percent in February, after a 0.8 percent decline a month ago.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



