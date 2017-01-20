Erweiterte Funktionen


Greece Current Account Deficit Widens Slightly In November




20.01.17 12:36
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's current account deficit increased marginally in November, preliminary figures from the Bank of Greece showed Friday.


The current account deficit almost unchanged in November. It rose to EUR 1.2 billion from EUR 1.17 billion in the corresponding month last year.


The deficit on goods trade widened to EUR 1.64 billion in November from EUR 1.60 billion a year earlier. At the same time, the surplus on services trade grew to EUR 461.7 million from EUR 400.6 million.


Similarly, the primary income surplus climbed to EUR 76.9 million from EUR 51.3 million last year. In contrast, the secondary income deficit increased from EUR 25.3 million to EUR 88.7 million.


The capital account surplus shrank to EUR 116.8 million in November from EUR 190.2 million in the same month of 2015. On the other side, the financial account deficit rose notably to EUR 649.9 million from EUR 398.8 million.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Scorpio Gold Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!

Scorpio Gold Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
13:35 , dpa-AFX
Wall Street May Aim Higher On Trump's Inau [...]
13:34 , dpa-AFX
Geiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)
13:31 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Public Voting Rights: STADA Arzneim [...]
13:18 , dpa-AFX
Schlumberger Ltd. Bottom Line Falls 54% In Q [...]
13:13 , dpa-AFX
VW überbrückt schwache Phase im Werk Em [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...