Erweiterte Funktionen


Greece Current Account Deficit Narrows Sharply




23.03.17 12:05
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's current account gap narrowed notably at the start of the year, mainly due to an improvement in the primary and the secondary income account, figures from the Bank of Greece showed Thursday.


The current account deficit fell to EUR 271.1 million in January from EUR 771.4 million in the corresponding month last year.


The deficit on goods trade widened to EUR 1.4 billion January from EUR 1.1 billion a year ago. At the same time, the services trade surplus rose to EUR 331.7 million from EUR 237.0 million.


The primary income surplus grew sharply to EUR 649.9 million from EUR 140.6 Million. The secondary income balance turned to a surplus of EUR 208.1 million from a deficit of EUR 10.0 million.


The capital account showed a surplus of EUR 40.4 million in January, down from EUR 388.1 million a year ago. On the other side, the financial account deficit increased to EUR 246.4 million from EUR 179.1 million.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Produktionsstart in diesem Jahr!
Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW mit Mangan-Akkus in 2min laden - 319% Mangan-Aktientip!  
 
Maxtech Ventures Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Spektakuläre Übernahme - Kursrallye voraus! 1000% Gold-Aktientip Übernahmekandidat von Bonterra und Osisko!

Secova Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
13:38 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP 2: Erster Durchbruch bei 'Ozean-Zu [...]
13:37 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Bank AG (english)
13:31 , dpa-AFX
Man Group PLC : Form 8.3 - [Redrow Plc]
13:30 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Bank AG (english)
13:30 , dpa-AFX
Crude Oil Holds Above $48
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...