Grassley, Feinstein Request Briefing, Transcripts Related To Flynn Resignation




16.02.17 19:17
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Leaders of the Senate Judiciary Committee sent a letter to the Justice Department on Wednesday requesting a briefing on the circumstances that led to the recent resignation of National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.


The letter from Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., also asks for transcripts of Flynn's intercepted calls with Russian officials.


Grassley and Feinstein said media reports raise substantial questions about the content and context of Flynn's calls, the conclusions reached by the Justice Department and the actions it took in response, as well as possible leaks of classified information.


The letter sent to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and FBI Director James Comey requests a briefing during the week of February 27th.


Flynn resigned earlier this week following reports regarding his conversations with Russia's ambassador to the U.S. while he was still a private citizen.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



